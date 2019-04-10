Suriya-Selvaraghavan's NGK first single has been titled Thandalkaaran, the song will release on April 12

In Com Staff April 10 2019, 9.00 pm April 10 2019, 9.00 pm

Suriya’s NGK is possibly one of the most anticipated films of the year. This film starring Suriya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet in the lead, is all set to hit screens on May 31. Produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakashbabu for Dream Warrior Pictures, NGK has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and cinematography by Sivakumar Vijayan with Praveen KL's editing. We had already given you an update that a single from NGK will be released on April 12. And now, the song title has finally been revealed and going by the title it is sure to keep fans hooked on to it for quite a while after it releases!

While the song is all set to be out on April 12, the makers decided to share the Tamil and Telugu titles out. Taking to Twitter, Dream Warrior Pictures posted that the first single from the movie has been named 'Thandalkaaran' in Tamil and 'Vaddeelodu Vachene' in Telugu. We have earlier also seen whenever director Selvaraghavan comes together with music director Yuvan Shankar Raja, what is created can only be termed as magic. This song is sure to climb up the charts in no time and become a heavily viewed one. Since the title of the single been released now, anticipation for the film is even higher than ever. NGK's teaser has already crossed over 10 million views on YouTube and this has piqued the interest of viewers even more.

Selva's other two completed projects Santhanam's Mannavan Vanthanadi and SJ Suryah's Nenjam Marappathillai are yet to see the light of the day due to some financial issues. Meanwhile, Suriya is currently busy with the final leg of Kaappaan. He is also set to commence work on his next, tentatively titled Suriya 38, with director Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame. Well, we cannot wait to see how NGK performs at the Box Office!