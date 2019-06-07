In Com Staff June 07 2019, 7.56 pm June 07 2019, 7.56 pm

Having taken the mixed response to NGK in his stride, Suriya has already moved on to his next! He has already finished shooting for Kaappaan, directed by KV Anand and bankrolled by Lyca Productions. This action-packed multi-starrer also has Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani, Samuthirakani and a number of other stars. Suriya is currently shooting for his 38th movie - which has been titled Soorarai Pottru. This movie, directed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame, is jointly bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Guneeth Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. Aparna Balamurali is playing the female lead in this movie, which is said to be a filmy take on the life of aviator Captain GR Gopinath. We now have an exciting update about Soorarai Pottru.

We hear that famous Hollywood stunt coordinator Greg Powell has been roped in to oversee the stunt choreography for Soorarai Pottru. Greg has worked in some top Hollywood movies like Fast & Furious 6, the James Bond movie Skyfall, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 & 2, Lost in Space and the Bourne Ultimatum, to name a few. He has also worked in a number of Indian movies like Salman Khan's Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Akshay Kumar's Holiday. Greg is also working on the Telugu magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which has Megastar Chiranjeevi in the lead and boasts of an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara & Tamannaah. Soorarai Pottru is Greg Powell's first Tamil movie and it sure would be exciting to see what he brings to the table.