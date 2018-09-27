Suriya spends time with NSG officials on the sets of his next!

Suriya’s new film with director KV Anand is briskly progressing in Noida. The team has erected a special set in front of a huge auditorium to shoot some important scenes from the film. Art director DRK Kiran, who is a regular in KV Anand’s films, has worked on the design.

And now, we hear that Suriya had set aside a small amount of time after the shoot on Wednesday to meet the NSG officials, who were training in the surrounding areas. Suriya took pictures with them and also interacted with them, talking about their lifestyle and interest in films.

The actor will continue to shoot in the city until the 10th of October, after which he will travel to Chennai to offer support to his wife Jyothika who is getting ready for the release of her upcoming film Kaatrin Mozhi, an official remake of Vidya Balan’s Tumhari Sulu.

Mohanlal, Sayyeshaa and Boman Irani are other actors who are taking part in the shoot for this yet-to-be-titled project. The film is getting ready for a grand release for the summer of 2019. Lyca Productions are bankrolling this biggie at a budget of over Rs 100 crores, making it one of the biggest films in Suriya’s career.