Suriya starrer Kaappaan's teaser to be released at 4 PM on 14th April

In Com Staff April 13 2019, 10.41 pm April 13 2019, 10.41 pm

Suriya began his 38th film recently which will be directed by Sudha Kongara. The film is produced by Suriya for his 2 D Entertainment co-produced by Oscar winner Guneeth Monga. The film went on floors recently and the heroine is Aparna Balamurali. GV Prakash Kumar is scoring music for the first time for a Suriya film. While this is his project that just began, we have an exciting update on one of his projects that has been completed. Yes, it is about K V Anand’s Kaappaan!

The director had earlier wondered in his social media handle about what is going to come for Tamil New Years Day from the Kaappaan team. Most of them had guessed it right saying it should be the teaser of the film. As they rightly guessed, producers Lyca had announced in their twitter handle today that the teaser of the film will be released at 7 PM tomorrow, i.e. on the 14th April which is Tamil New Years Day.

Directed by KV Anand, the commercial film genius, Kaappaan has a brilliant cast list in the form of Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyesha and others. Suriya plays a bodyguard to Mohanlal who plays the Prime Minister of India. Arya essays the role of Mohanlal’s son. The story is co-written by eminent Tamil novelist Pattukottai Prabhakar and lyricist Kabilan Vairamuthu. Harris Jayaraj scores music for the film whose cinematography is done by Abhinandan Ramanujan. Kaappaan is K V Anand and Suriya’s third project together and expectations are high due to the success of previous films.