Initially, it opened to mixed reviews, however, it seems that Suriya's NGK is going steady at the Box Office. Like most of director Selvaraghavan's earlier films, NGK is also becoming a late bloomer among the audiences. The movie hit the big screens on May 31st amidst a lot of expectations. Suriya's fans had last seen him in Thaana Serntha Koottam and his first-time collaboration with maverick filmmaker Selvaraghavan created quite the buzz! Suriya has already moved on to his next project and has also completed shooting for two schedules of it! This movie, titled Soorarai Pottru, is being directed by Sudha Kongara, who made her directorial debut with the blockbuster hit Irudhi Suttru!

It was recently announced that the second schedule of this movie was wrapped up in Raigarh, in Chandigarh. We now have an update on the third schedule! A source close to the Soorarai Pottru unit says, "We are planning to begin the third schedule of the movie in Hyderabad. The shooting will commence sometime next week." This movie has Aparna Balamurali as the female lead and will have GV Prakash's music with Niketh Bommi's cinematography and Sathish Surya's editing. Bankrolled jointly by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and award-winning Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. It was also recently announced that Hollywood stunt choreographer Greg Powell had joined the Soorarai Pottru team and that he would be handling the stunt coordination for this movie too!