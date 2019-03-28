Suriya surprises GV Prakash with a flower bouquet and a handwritten letter!

In Com Staff March 28 2019, 8.26 pm March 28 2019, 8.26 pm

Suriya, who is awaiting the release of his movie with director Selvaraghavan - NGK and has also just wrapped up shoot for KV Anand’s Kaappaan, recently. As already known, the actor is all set to commence work on his next, tentatively titled Suriya 38, with director Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame. This upcoming film will be produced by Suriya’s 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Oscar winning producer Guneet Monga. It has been reported that if things go as planned, the shooting of this film will begin from April. Now, the composer of the film, GV Prakash has announced that he has completed the album for this film and also that Suriya loves it.

Taking to Twitter he posted a picture of a flower bouquet and a handwritten note. Along with the picture GV also wrote that the album will be special for the whole team. He also thanked Suriya for his kind gesture of sending him flowers and a hand-written note. In previous interviews, GV has mentioned that the songs will be completely new-gen. It has been a while since GV composed for a film so expectations are no doubt very high. Also, going by Suriya’s words, it sure seems like the film will have magical music!

Many reports suggest that this film is based on the life story of GR Gopinath who made flight transportation easier by providing affordable rates. Gopinath was the founder of Air Deccan. However, nothing is confirmed as of yet, since the makers have been very tight-lipped about the project. The rest of the cast and crew is also expected to be revealed soon.