Suriya teams up with Siruthai Siva and the Viswasam team for his 39th film

While Suriya’s fans felt there was a big lull after the actors’ January 2018 release Thaanaa Serndha Koottam, it appears that the actor is making it up for all the lost time with back to back films. The Aaru hero’s next in line for a release would be Selvaraghavan directorial long in the making NGK which is all set for a release on May 31. Post this would be the release of the Kaappaan with director K V Anand, where Suriya shares screen space with Mohanlal, Arya and Sayyeshaa.

The handsome actor also began his next project under the direction of Sudha Kongara titled as Soorarai Pottru, being jointly bankrolled by him and Guneet Monga. Now we also have a really exciting update on Suriya’s next venture. Our sources claim, “Suriya will be acting in a film under Siruthai Siva’s direction which would be produced by Studio Green. It will be Suriya's 39th film". Sources also further tell us the technical cast details of this film. “It’s almost the same technical team that worked in Viswasam like D Imman will score music while Vetri and Ruben take charge of cinematography and editing departments," added the source.

This is the first time that Suriya is teaming up with Siva although there were widespread speculations on their collaborations earlier. Siva is known for his out and out commercial projects and it would be interesting to watch what the director has in store for Suriya this time, although he had worked with Suriya’s brother Karthi in Siruthai. There are also talks that Nayanthara might be roped in to play the lady lead but confirmation is yet to reach.