In Com Staff July 22 2019, 7.47 pm July 22 2019, 7.47 pm

On Sunday, fans and the entire Kollywood industry, possibly, saw one of the biggest events of this year, so far. The audio launch of the most-awaited film Kaappaan, took place and bigwigs like Rajinikanth and Shankar graced it. The anticipation level for this film is even higher, as for the first time Suriya and Mohanlal are coming together on-screen. Talking at the audio launch event, Suriya said that the director K.V. Anand has been a very important person in his career. Calling him a workaholic, Suriya said, “K.V sir is a very important part of my film journey. His 'Ayan' took me to another level. Like director Shankar said, K.V sir works like Ratchasan and Asuran. He is a super workaholic."

The actor went on to talk about the film and said, “This story will be relevant in villages, as well as in foreign cities. I cannot thank Lyca Subaskaran sir enough, he has been like family. This film is very important for me and it is so for everyone who has worked in this.” Speaking about the romantic scenes with Sayyeshaa, Suriya joked and said that he was uncomfortable doing it in front of her newly-married husband, Arya. Mohanlal, too, took to the stage and said, “I know K.V. Anand for 25 years, since Thenmavin Kombath and with this film, he will prove he is the finest with the craft. When the script was narrated to me, I was thrilled to work with Suriya. He has an irresistible passion as an actor!" This film will see Suriya as a bodyguard to Mohanlal and his son, played by Arya.

Mohanlal will be seen playing the role of the Prime Minister and, going by all the promotional images and videos, this film is going to be full of action. The film is set to see a release on August 30. Currently, the post-production work is on in full swing and everything seems to be going at a smooth pace. Stay tuned!