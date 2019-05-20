  3. Regional
Suriya to make a big Monday splash on Twitter

Regional

Suriya to make a big Monday splash on Twitter

Suriya's NGK will have a huge release on May 31 in Tamil and Telugu.

back
NGKRakul Preet SinghSai PallaviSelvaraghavanSuriyatollywood
nextVaibhav gets busy with four upcoming releases within the next three months!

within