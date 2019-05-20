Suriya to make a big Monday splash on Twitter

Lmk May 20 2019, 8.04 pm May 20 2019, 8.04 pm

Among Tamil stars with a strong presence on social media, Suriya figures prominently. His online fans are very active and organised and make sure that their favourite star’s films make all the right noises on social media. We can constantly see them indulge in trending activities to boost the online buzz for Suriya’s films and also show their online might. To directly connect with these fans, Suriya will be Live on Twitter on Monday evening at 5 PM to chat with his followers about his upcoming film NGK. On Sunday evening, the makers announced this development, along with the #AskSuriya hashtag, thereby adding to the weekend excitement of fans. NGK is ready to be censored and all eyes are on the rating that it will bag from the censor board; U/A seems to be the majority expectation.

NGK will have a huge release on May 31 in Tamil and Telugu. The lead actors Suriya, Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh are extremely popular with the Telugu audience as well. Director Selvaraghavan is also a known name in Tollywood. All these factors are expected to give the film a big opening all over the South when it opens on 31st.

Meanwhile, Suriya’s fans based in Tiruttani, Tamil Nadu, are making arrangements to put up a giant 215 feet cut-out of the star ahead of the release of NGK. This would be the tallest cut-out ever put up for a movie star in India. It is also being said that the cost of this cut-out project is about 6.5 lakhs. We give it to these fans for taking so much effort to show their love for Suriya to the world. When this cut-out is ready and erected, it will be quite a sight for sure! We also hope that fans stay safe and don’t go overboard in their excitement to climb up this cut-out to put garlands and do other activities such as milk ‘abhishekam’.