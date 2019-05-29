Suriya: Want NGK to be remembered for a very long time

Siddarthsrinivas May 29 2019, 3.14 pm May 29 2019, 3.14 pm

Suriya’s last release as an actor was Thaana Serndha Koottam, which hit the screens back in January last year. It has been a long time since the actor has come on the big screen with a film, and the wait ends with NGK this weekend. The film will see a simultaneous release in Telugu too, apart from its Tamil version. Suriya, who attended the pre-release event of the film in Hyderabad, spoke in length about the film and the experience of working with Selvaraghavan.

“NGK will be a unique experience for you all. It has indeed been a long wait for me to work with Selvaraghavan, a very special person in my life. I have a strong respect for his craft. Even after 20 years, I struggled to work with Selvaraghavan, because of the acting range. I, Rakul and Sai Pallavi had to catch up with all the challenges that he was throwing at us for almost 108 days. I want this film to be remembered for a very long time. Just for the love of art, love for cinema, we have taken 2 years to make this film,” said the actor, stating that NGK would deal with politics at the grass root level.

Suriya, who is quite active on his Twitter page, had some advice to pass over to his fans as well. “We always think about what others are doing, saying and the mistakes that they make, spending a lot of time on social media pointing out and criticising others. My brothers and sisters, please think about yourselves, see the mistakes you are doing and see how you can self-criticise yourself. I want you to go and test yourself, spending more time on what you are,” said the actor.

“More than asking what the government is doing, we should always think about what we can for our state and for our people. NGK talks about that, on how one individual can stand up and make it happen. The energy will eventually transfer from person to person, resulting in GNH – Gross National Happiness,” he concluded.