Suriya wants to be the lead in YS Jagan biopic in case there's one!

Siddarthsrinivas May 30 2019, 12.14 pm May 30 2019, 12.14 pm

Not every actor gets to play his dream role. However, NGK star Suriya has been very vocal about his choice to essay the role of Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the politician’s biopic, if there is one. The actor, who referred to Jagan as his ‘anna’ (brother) stated that he would greenlight the film if there is a good script presented to him. Though the star’s upcoming release NGK is indeed a political film, Suriya has been very impressed with the way YS Jagan organised his campaigns and pulled off a victory in the recent elections, which is the reason behind his wish to play the politician onscreen.

Suriya shares a very good rapport with Jagan and could be the prime choice if a biopic does materialise. Chances for that are quite high, as Yatra director Mahi V Raghav had recently stated that he is planning a sequel for the film, which will focus on Jagan’s rise in the political scene. Yatra, which had Mammootty playing the lead, was spun around Jagan’s father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s famous 1475 km-long march in the year 2003. It would be interesting to see if Mahi Raghav indeed finishes his script and approaches Suriya to play the lead.

Post the release of NGK which hits the screens on the 31st of May, Suriya will get back to shooting for Soorarai Pottru his upcoming film with Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame. The film is based on the events from the life of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. Aparna Balamurali plays the role of Suriya’s wife in the film. GV Prakash composes the music, while Niketh Bommi handles the camera.