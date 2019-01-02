Suriya's 37th film finally has a title and that too a powerful one!

After several months of waiting and feverish anticipation from Suriya’s fans, the title of his 37th film, directed by KV Anand, was announced at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s day. Kaappaan is the chosen title and two dashing first look posters were also launched along with the title. Mohanlal, Arya and Sayyeshaa are Suriya’s co-stars in this grand Lyca Productions venture, which is racing towards a release this summer, either in April or May.

Mohanlal is said to be playing the nation’s prime minister while Suriya plays a NSG commando in Kaappaan. Suriya’s character also has a rustic shade, in a rural TN setting. The shooting of the film is almost 70% complete and will be resumed on January 17th; the shooting of Suriya’s NGK directed by Selvaraghavan is expected to be completed by then.

Harris Jayaraj scores the music for Kaappaan and he recently said in an interview that the film is making brisk progress towards the finish line. KV Anand and Suriya will be looking at their hat-trick success with Kaappaan after the blockbuster Ayan and the reasonably successful Maattrraan. KV Anand’s last film was the highly successful Kavan in 2017.