Suriya's classic new commando look floors fans

Suriya has been seen with a beard over the past few months as he has been busy shooting for Selvaraghavan’s NGK and the K.V. Anand directorial 'Suriya 37'. Even at his most recent public appearance at an event in Chennai, he was sporting a well-groomed beard.

Suriya has now gone for a new look for the ongoing 2nd schedule of ‘Suriya 37’. In a few new stills, that have made their way to social media, the star is seen in a sharp crew cut and a neat moustache, getting rid of the beard. He is said to be playing a commando in the film and this look is perfect, to say the least. Suriya's new makeover has traces of Kamal Haasan's commando look in Aalavandhan back in 2001. Fans are gushing that Suriya looks young and smart, in a throwback to his Kaakha Kaakha days back in 2003.

'Suriya 37' is said to be handling a socially sensitive issue relevant to TN and has Mohanlal playing a politician. Samuthirakani, Arya, Boman Irani, and Sayyeshaa are the other important actors in this film. And, the core Ayan technical crew of composer Harris Jayaraj, DoP M.S.Prabhu, and editor Anthony has reunited for this film.