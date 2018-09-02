Suriya's earnest explanation about NGK delay!

Suriya was the chief guest at an event to felicitate and honour young short filmmakers in Chennai on Saturday morning at Sathyam Cinemas. He was at his fittest best, sporting a beard which he will be seen having in both NGK and Suriya 37. The venue was packed with Suriya fans who cheered wildly whenever there was a mention of the star. They chanted ‘NGK NGK’ non-stop, showing their excitement for the star's upcoming film with Selvaraghavan.

News broke out recently that the film won't make it to theaters for Diwali and the producers and later even the director spelt out the reasons for the prolonged delay. At this event, Suriya too took the opportunity to address the delay in the release of NGK. His loyal fans, however, feel let down due to the delay after all the excitement built up surrounding a possible Diwali release.

"There were certain things which went beyond our control. I also regret the fact that NGK won't release for Diwali and I understand the pain of my fans. Bala sir keeps telling me that a film isn't a firecracker to arrive for Diwali, and that it will take its own time. I am completely behind my director and my producers, and we have ventured out to make a cult film. It will take its time but will be worth the wait."