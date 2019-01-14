Suriya's 'golden' gesture after NGK completion

The shooting of Suriya’s long in the making NGK was finally completed on January 11th, 2019. The director of the film Selvaraghavan confirmed the development with a tweet on Saturday night, sending Suriya fans into a state of unbridled excitement and also a sense of relief as there were rumors that the film may be permanently stalled due to the numerous delays in its progress. This political drama is now slated to release this summer, provided the post-production processes are wrapped by the director and his crew, in time. Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet Singh share the screen space with Suriya in this Dream Warrior Pictures production.

After the shooting was wrapped, we hear that Suriya gifted gold coins to each and every member of the unit right from the topmost chief technicians to lightmen, drivers, artist assistants, production staff and security staff. Needless to say, the entire unit was thrilled to receive such a token of love and appreciation from their hero.

After the coming Pongal holidays, Suriya will shift his focus full time to wrapping KV Anand’s Kaappaan, the shoot of which is about 70% complete. The star and his fans will be hopeful of having two releases this year, with NGK and Kaappaan.