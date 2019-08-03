In Com Staff August 03 2019, 3.37 pm August 03 2019, 3.37 pm

One of the most expected movies of recent times is Kappaan, which is said to be a multi-starrer political action thriller, directed by KV Anand. Financed by Lyca Productions, this movie includes Suriya, Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, Samuthirakani, Chirag Jani and a lot of other stars. The audio of this movie, which has been composed by Harris Jayaraj, was launched in a grand event, recently. Superstar Rajinikanth and director Shankar were the chief guests at this event. The shoot for this movie happened across different locations including Chennai, New York, London, Pondicherry, Darjeeling, Shimla, New Delhi and a number of other places. Kaappaan was expected to hit the screens early in August but then it was reported that the movie would see an Independence Day release on August 15. However, later that too was moved and it was considered that Kaappaan would be releasing on August 30!

However, now it has come to light that this Suriya starrer would be releasing on September 20! It looks like the makers didn't want to clash with any of the movies of top stars that have been scheduled for release in the earlier planned period. This might come as a dampener for all of Suriya's fans who have been eagerly waiting to catch Kaappaan on the big screens. This movie is extra special as it marks ace Bollywood actor Boman Irani's maiden foray into Tamil movies. Earlier, reports stated that Mohanlal would be playing the role of the Prime Minister of India while Arya would be playing his son and Suriya would be playing the role of a Special Forces National Security Guard Commando!