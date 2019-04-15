Suriya's Kaappaan Teaser: Completely high on action and style

In Com Staff April 15 2019, 2.06 pm April 15 2019, 2.06 pm

The teaser of Suriya's much-awaited Kaappaan has finally come out and it looks all classy and stylish. No doubts, the audience is going to have an exciting experience in the theatre while watching this action entertainer. The teaser has quite a lot of intense moments and one has to concentrate on the flow of the teaser to understand the proceedings. Suriya is seen in different makeovers and he is surely garnering the attention of the viewers with his screen presence. It is a known fact that Suriya plays an NSG Commando Officer in the film and these different makeovers might be for his undercover operations to succeed in his mission. Sayyeshaa believes that Suriya is a terrorist and follows him secretly on his missions, acting as an informer to Samuthirakani.

Also, it looks like director KV Anand has taken a burning issue as the premise of the film. Yes! From the trailer, we get a glimpse of farmers being attacked during their hunger strike, and their agricultural lands getting demolished by evil forces. In reality, the farmers' issue is yet to see a positive ray of light and the visuals of the teaser hints that the film could deal with that issue. Suriya has performed some high octane stunt sequences, especially on a running train and it deserves a special mention. Suriya bombs quite a few places and the reason behind the same is unknown and that is one intriguing aspect in the teaser. Sayyeshaa doesn't seem like Suriya's pair, but that of Arya's, as we see him propose her, unlike Suriya, who doesn't have even a single combination scene in the teaser. Malayalam Superstar Mohanlal plays Indian Prime Minister, Chandrakanth Verma, and Arya plays his son. Mohanlal seems to have got a meaty role in this film and he utters some powerful political dialogues.

Harris Jayaraj's electrical background music is a valuable addition, while MS Prabhu surprises everyone with the grand visuals. The establishment shots are striking and it showcases the massive production scale of the film. It looks like KV Anand has a stylish high octane action entertainer in his hand. Get ready to catch this film from August 2019.