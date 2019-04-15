image
  3. Regional
Suriya's Kaappaan Teaser: Completely high on action and style quotient that looks to be a winner!

Regional

Suriya's Kaappaan Teaser: Completely high on action and style

The teaser of Suriya's much-awaited movie Kaappaan is out and it looks all stylish and an entertainer

back
Actor SuriyaKaappaanKaappan TeaserkollywoodKollywood starMohanlalSayyeshaasuriya sivakumarTamil CinemaTamil Movie TrailerTamil movies
nextChinmayi receives open threat from producer K Rajan, Pa Ranjith comes forward to support!

within