In Com Staff July 19 2019, 7.48 pm July 19 2019, 7.48 pm

Following the massive success of the Baahubali franchise, Prabhas announced that his next project would be with director Sujeeth. This movie, titled Saaho, is being jointly bankrolled by Vamshi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under the UV Creations and T-Series banners. Being simultaneously made in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, Saaho will mark Bollywood starlet Shraddha Kapoor's maiden foray into Telugu and Tamil. The buzz around this movie has been quite high right from the time it was announced, and now it just keeps getting higher and higher. The movie was originally slated to hit the screens on August 15th, but for quite some time there were speculations doing the rounds that the movie's release had been postponed. However, the makers had been refuting all these rumours, until now!

Now, it has come to light that the movie's release has indeed been postponed. The makers have released an official statement revealing that Saaho's VFX work is taking some time and that they don't want to rush it and compromise on the quality. Instead, they have pushed the official release date to August 30th. However, there were some sections of the media which speculated that the release had been pushed because of too much competition at the Box Office, for August 15th. If it had released for Independence Day, Saaho would have gone up against Mission Mangal and Batla House in Hindi and Ranarangam and Evaru in Telugu. However, now this competition isn't going to happen.

Here's the statement-