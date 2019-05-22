Suriya's Kaappaan villain Chirag Jani gets injured while shooting!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 3.08 pm May 22 2019, 3.08 pm

One of the most expected movies of this year is Suriya's Kaappaan, with director KV Anand at the helm. This multi-starrer movie with Mohanlal, Arya, Prem, Thalaivasal Vijay, Samuthirakani, Sayyeshaa, Prem and a number of other stars, also marks ace Bollywood actor Boman Irani's debut in Tamil cinema! Kaappaan has Gujarati actor Chirag Jani playing the antagonist. This movie is touted to be a fast-paced action thriller with Suriya playing the role of a security officer to Mohanlal, who is said to be playing the role of the Prime Minister of India. Chirag Jani has earlier worked with Suriya in a very minor role in his movie Anjaan, too. We now hear that this dashing young actor has gotten himself injured.

One of our sources close to Chirag Jani has stated to us that he has injured himself while shooting for his current project. Our source says, "Chirag Jani was filming for an intense action sequence in his upcoming Gujarati movie G. While shooting a fight scene, he was hurt by the sugar sheets, used as a fake glass. He has been injured badly and is in a great deal of pain." This movie G, directed by Mayur Kachhadia, is being produced by Mahendra H Patel's Ashadeep Cine Productions. The makers have also announced that they are planning to release G in Gujarati, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and English. Maulik Mehta and Rushik Patel are scoring the music for this G, which has cinematography by Ravi K Yadav.

So here I'm presenting to you first poster of my Debuting project In my Regional language (Gujrati ) AS LEAD HERO it's releasing in Tamil,Telgu,English Languages IN “G" movie 🎥 #G stay tuned for more Updates 😍 Director @MayurKachhadia#chiragjaniactor #chiragjani#newmovie pic.twitter.com/4Q7wYFW2pw — Chirag jani (@JaniChiragjani) May 9, 2019

Meanwhile, there are reports that Chirag is yet to shoot for one more schedule in Kaappaan and it is not sure as to how he would be able to do it, in his present condition. This last schedule is said to be more of a patch shot for an earlier completed shot and it is touted to be a combination shot between Chirag and one more star in the movie. We hope Chirag Jani gets well soon and is able to resume work at the earliest!