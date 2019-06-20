In Com Staff June 20 2019, 5.51 pm June 20 2019, 5.51 pm

Chirag Jani is a Television actor who is famous for his performances in serials like Sapne Suhanae Ladakpan Ke, Vighnaharata Ganesha, Porus, Dastaan E Mohabbat and Salim Anarkali. He had made his cinematic debut in the Hindi film Yahaan Ameena Bikti Hai, directed by Kumar Raj. He will soon be popular to Tamil film going audiences through Kaappaan directed by K V Anand, which has Suriya in the lead. Chirag Jani plays an antagonist in the film. Recently, he had met with an accident while shooting for his Gujarati film and is reportedly recuperating as shared by the handsome actor through his social media post.

Chirag states that it has been a month since he had met with the unfortunate accident while shooting for his debut Gujarati film G in Bhuj, in a glass blast action sequence. He elaborates on the sequence when he mentions that it was a sugar beet that hit his face resulting in a lot of blood flow, which made the people around him panic a lot. He also says that since he is in this field, he is used to such things as it is a part of an actor’s life. It is indeed a calculated risk that the actors take while shooting an action scene. He thanks God and says that due to His Grace, he is recovering fast and will soon be back to action. He tells his followers to always be positive and learn from every lesson that life teaches and move on as there is only one life.