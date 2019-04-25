Suriya's Kaappaan wraps up last leg of shoot in Bulgaria

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 12.48 am April 25 2019, 12.48 am

Suriya is an extremely busy star right now. The actor is currently awaiting the release of his film NGK, while he has already started shooting for his next Soorarai Pottru by Sudha Kongara. Now, we all know that Suriya has completed his parts of the shoot for the upcoming film Kaappaan. The multi-starrer film has Mohanlal, Arya and Suriya as the main characters. The film also features big names like Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani and Samuthirakani. Now, we have another exciting update on the film. Our sources have revealed to us that the film’s final leg of the shooting has been wrapped up in Bulgaria.

Talking to us, our sources said, “The final leg of shoot for the film has been wrapped up in Bulgaria two days back. These were mostly Boman Irani’s parts and with this, the shoot for the film is over.” Well, this sure is some pretty exciting news for fans who are eagerly awaiting the release of this film on August 30. The teaser of the film was released a while back and the response for it has been hugely positive. People are definitely digging Suriya’s rough and tough look for the film and needless to say Mohanlal is at his best.

Kaappaan has been shot at various locations around the world and it shows in the brilliant cinematography! In this film, Suriya is rumoured to be playing a bodyguard to Mohanlal with the latter playing the Prime Minister of our country. This film is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions and directed by KV Anand, with music by Harris Jayaraj.