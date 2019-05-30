Suriya's massive cut-out for NGK taken down after it creates an issue!

In Com Staff May 30 2019, 11.15 pm May 30 2019, 11.15 pm

Cricket and Cinema are two of the biggest fields in India which have a massive fan following. The followers of both these 'C's idolise and at most times worship the actors, actresses and cricketers from these fields! Erecting giant cut-outs for their favourite stars has been a tradition that has been prevalent in Indian Cinema for almost as long as the industry itself has been. In recent times, there have been a lot of restrictions over the erection of cut-outs in public places, especially in places where the common folk's daily routines would be severely hampered. However, the practice of erecting cut-outs inside theatre premises or just outside them is still going strong and in this fashion, ardent fans of Suriya's had erected a massive 200+ feet cut-out of their matinee idol, in Tiruppur.

This cut-out, which is said to be 215 feet tall, is reportedly the tallest ever for an actor in Tamil cinema. While this news went viral and photos of the cut-out and a video of how it was assembled have been doing the rounds, there has been a major blow to Suriya's fans. We hear that the Tiruppur Suriya Fans Association, which put up the cut-out, failed to obtain all the necessary official permissions for the cut-out. In this light, a high-ranking officer from the Municipal Corporation of Tiruppur had passed an order to take down the cut-out. There are reports that following this order, the fans had no other go but to dismantle the massive cut-out. Earlier, Dhanush's fans had erected a 150 feet cut-out during the release of his Maari 2 and Thalapathy Vijay's fans had outdone them by putting up a 175-feet cut-out for their hero's Sarkar. Not to be left out, Thala Ajith's fans erected a massive 190-feet cut-out for Viswasam's release.

NGK, which is hitting the screens on May 31st, is directed by Selvaraghavan and bankrolled by SR Prakashbabu & SR Prabhu, under their Dream Warrior Pictures banner. Sai Pallavi and Rakul Preet are playing the female leads in this political drama. The promo videos of NGK have already raised a lot of expectations for the movie and this being Selvaraghavan's return to the big screens after a long time, has all the audiences waiting with bated breath.