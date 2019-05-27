  3. Regional
Suriya’s movie with director Siva to begin rolling in August!

Regional

Suriya’s movie with director Siva to begin rolling in August!

Reportedly, Suriya’s project with Siva would begin rolling from August 2019.

back
Akshay KumarEntertainmentKaappaanregionalSivaSoorarai PottruSuriyaThaana Serndha KoottamTrending In SouthViswasam
nextRavi Teja’s next project with director Gopichand Malineni to begin from September!

within