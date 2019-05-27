Suriya’s movie with director Siva to begin rolling in August!

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 12.19 pm May 27 2019, 12.19 pm

The dashing Suriya was last seen on the big screens in the Vignesh Shivn directorial Thaana Serndha Koottam, which was a remake of the Bollywood super hit movie Special 26, which had Akshay Kumar in the lead. The movie received a mixed response but it grossed very decently at the Box Office. Since then, Suriya’s fans are eagerly waiting to see him back on the big screens. Their wish is going to come true very soon with Suriya’s NGK hitting the screens on May 31st! It was also announced that Suriya would be working in a project with the Viswasam director Siva. We now have an update on this project…

It is being reported that Suriya’s project with Siva would begin rolling from August of this year. A source close to the production house states, “Suriya’s 39th project, which will be with director Siva, has been tentatively planned to begin shooting from August, this year. The pre-production work is happening now and as Suriya is also busy with Soorarai Pottru, this new movie will begin after he completes that!” Reports state that Suriya has completed shooting for the first schedule of his movie Soorarai Pottru, directed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame.

Suriya has an exciting list of movies lined up for him, starting with NGK in May, followed by Kaappaan in August and then Soorarai Pottru. Director Siva is fresh off the massive success of his Pongal release Viswasam, which had Thala Ajith and Nayanthara in the lead. This movie has become one of the biggest grossers ever in Kollywood. Also, Suriya’s combination with Siva is happening after a 4-movie streak of Siva’s with Ajith. There are heavy expectations over this upcoming project… Stay tuned!