Suriya’s next film with Irudhi Suttru fame Sudha Kongara to be officially launched on April 7!

If things go as planned, we would be seeing the dashing Suriya in Selvaraghavan’s NGK first this year (scheduled to release on May 31), followed by K V Anand’s Kaappaan. These two films are much anticipated, the first one being the maiden collaboration of director and the hero and the second one marks the return of the successful actor-director duo. And for Suriya’s fans, it has been more than a year since they saw their hero on screen. It was Vignesh Shivn’s last January release Thaana Serndha Koottam where the Aaru hero was seen last.

On the other hand, Suriya is also committed to his next film to be directed by Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame. This story is said to be that of Gopinath of Air Deccan who introduced budget economy airfare to people. Our sources have given us an interesting update on this film. They say, “Suriya-Sudha Kongara film is all set to begin tomorrow the 7th April with a special pooja in the morning”. This is very interesting indeed! The film will be produced by Suriya’s home banner 2 D Entertainment and the confirmed member in this film is music composer GV Prakash as of now. Interestingly, he will also be announcing a surprising revelation about the music of the film. Suriya's 2D Entertainment will be bankrolling this ambitious project.

It was reported in certain sections of the media that the shooting of this film titled as Suriya 38 will happen in the United States of America but no confirmation had come in regarding this. In his illustrious career of 37 films, this is the first time that Suriya will be directed by a woman director if a cameo appearance in the 2006 film June R by Revathy Varma is not taken into account. The excitement in the air for this film is highly palpable and we are sure the team would live up to it.