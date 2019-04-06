image
  3. Regional
Suriya’s next film with Irudhi Suttru fame Sudha Kongara to be officially launched tomorrow on April 7!

Regional

Suriya’s next film with Irudhi Suttru fame Sudha Kongara to be officially launched on April 7!

back
EntertainmentIrudhi SuttruregionalSudha KongaraSuriyaTrending In South
nextThe title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Murugadoss to be revealed on this special day!

within