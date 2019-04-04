Suriya’s next is sure to reveal the untold truths in GR Gopinath's career!

Siddarthsrinivas April 04 2019, 2.14 pm April 04 2019, 2.14 pm

Suriya is just nearing the completion of shoot for his upcoming action thriller Kaappaan, which is directed by KV Anand, with whom the actor had earlier teamed up for two films in Ayan and Maattrraan. Once he’s done with the film, the actor will move on to the sets of his next film with Irudhi Suttru director Sudha Kongara, which has been in the pipeline for quite some time. Touted to be a biopic of GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, the pre-production work for the film is currently underway with the team sorting out a proper schedule.

A source from the unit tells us, “The film’s concept and narration will be different from the usual path that biopics take. Even if you search through the web thoroughly, you cannot arrive at the facts and the events that we will showcase. A lot of exciting confrontations and backstabbing incidents were present in Gopinath’s life, which is worth being seen on screen. It’ll be a different experience.”

Suriya’s home banner 2D Entertainment are bankrolling the film in association with Guneet Monga’s Sikhya Entertainment. A large part of the film will be shot in an aeronautical backdrop, with flights and airports aplenty. The actor will be bringing up a totally different, debonair look for his role of an entrepreneur in the film. Composer GV Prakash, who was one of the first names to come on board the project, has already completed his work for the songs.