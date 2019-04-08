Suriya’s next with Aparna Balamurali starts rolling, first look to be revealed soon

In Com Staff April 08 2019, 3.23 pm April 08 2019, 3.23 pm

Suriya has quite the year ahead of him! He has NGK releasing soon, which will be followed by Kaappaan, in August! He has already begun work on his next, with director Sudha Kongara of Irudhi Suttru fame. This movie, Suriya's 38th, began with pooja on Sunday. The shoot will start from Monday and the technical team were all present for the pooja. We have some exciting news from the team of Suriya 38!

A source close to the unit says, "The Pooja was followed by a photo shoot. We can expect the first look of this movie to be out soon!" This project is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Rajsekar Karpoorasundarapandian in association with Oscar-winning Guneet Monga Sikhya Entertainment. GV Prakash is composing the music for this movie, which has Aparna Balamurali as the female lead. Niketh Bommireddy is handling the cinematography while Jacki is handling the production design and Satish Surya is in charge of editing with Poornima Ramasamy taking care of the costumes!

There is high speculation that this movie is based on GR Gopinath's life story. He was the man who made flight travel more affordable for common people by making the rates cheaper. He was the founder of the Air Deccan airline. This has not been confirmed as the team has been very tight-lipped about the project and not many details have been revealed yet. Even the rest of the cast and crew is yet to be announced! Watch this space for further details...