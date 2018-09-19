Suriya’s next with Hari will take us back to the Vel days

The rapport that actor Suriya shares with director Hari is something special for Tamil cinema. The duo has worked in five films together, starting with Aaru in 2005 all the way till Singam 3 that release last year. And of course a lot of fun awaits us as the combo will be reuniting once again in 2020 for a new project.

In a recent interview on a famous YouTube channel, director Hari has spilled the beans on the idea behind the film. Though his films have always been family-friendly outings, the new film with Suriya would speak a lot more about family values, residing on the lines of their earlier combination in Vel.

Hari is now looking forward to the audience’s response to his mass entertainer Saamy Square, which is the sequel to his 2003 blockbuster Saamy. The film has Vikram continuing the role he essayed in the first part, with Keerthy Suresh and Aishwarya Rajesh playing the female leads. As Vikram’s last venture Sketch had bombed at the box office, he is in desperate need of a hit to bring back his mojo. As the film hits the screens on September 21, we shall know.