Suriya's NGK audio and trailer release date officially announced by the makers!

In Com Staff April 25 2019, 10.20 pm April 25 2019, 10.20 pm

Suriya's action political drama, NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan is currently in the post-production stages and the film is scheduled to hit the screens on May 31. Right from the film's announcement, NGK has been on the buzz as it brings two exciting talents together in the form of Suriya and Selvaraghavan. The fresh collaboration set high expectations among the fans of the duo and cinema followers. The hype for the film reached newer heights when the theatrical teaser was released on social media. The first single, Thandalkaaran, composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja had a decent reception on YouTube but failed to reach the mass audience.

Following all these releases, the makers have now come up with a breaking announcement that is sure to keep Suriya fans excited. The theatrical trailer of the film will be released on April 29 on the social media platforms. The entire music album of NGK, arranged and composed by YSR will also release on the same day. The film's production house, Dream Warrior Pictures made this official announcement and the fans have already started to plan their celebrations. As the trailer and the songs are releasing on April 29, the impact of these releases should be impactful that it lasts till the theatrical release of the film to keep up the buzz and hype.

It has been quite a while since fans saw a Selvaraghavan film on the big screen and hence it is going to be interesting to see how the ace director has fared in his comeback film. His last directorial film, Irandaam Ulagam with Arya and Anushka as the leads, was a flop show at the box office. Will NGK be the much-needed breakthrough for Selva? Well, let us hope!