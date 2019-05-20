Suriya's NGK emoji for Twitter unveiled, takes the virtual world by storm!

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 8.45 pm May 20 2019, 8.45 pm

Last seen in Thaana Serndha Koottam, which released in January 2018, Suriya has a sizzling line-up of movies, this year. The first of his releases will be the much-awaited NGK, which stands for his character's name Nandha Gopala Kumaran. NGK also marks director Selvaraghavan's return to the big screens after a long hiatus. His last movie was the 2013 fantasy movie Irandaam Ulagam. NGK is said to be a political action thriller, bankrolled by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures banner. The buzz around NGK is going to fever pitch with the movie's release date nearing soon. As reported earlier, the makers of this movie have now come out with a special Twitter emoji to celebrate NGK.

Suriya revealed this cool new emoji earlier today, through a post on his Twitter handle. The pose of Suriya holding on to his shirt collar with a fierce look on his face became popular after it was revealed through NGK's poster and the dance movement became popular after the movie's teaser released. Now, the Twitter emoji has also been fashioned after this pose and it is being widely used by all Suriya and NGK fans, since its release. Also, Suriya will be appearing for a Live session on Twitter, from 5.00 pm today. It has been long since Suriya had a live interaction and today's session is expected to be a very lively one with his fans posting all their questions and Suriya interacting with them.

NGK has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Sivakumar Vijayan has handled the cinematography while Praveen KL is in-charge of the editing. Rakul Preet Singh and Sai Pallavi are the female leads alongside Suriya in a star cast which also has Devaraj, Uma Padmanabhan, Ilavarasu, Ponvannan, Bala Singh, Thalaivasal Vijay, Vela Ramamoorthy, Guru Somasundaram and Aruldoss. The makers have locked NGK's release date to be May 31. Meanwhile, Selvaraghavan has already completed shooting for Nenjam Marappathillai and is awaiting its release while his other project Mannavan Vanthanadi has been temporarily shelved after it kick-started. Have you tried using the NGK emoji yet?