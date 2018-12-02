Suriya's NGK finally enters its last leg of production?

After a sizable time gap, the shooting of Suriya's NGK is all set to resume on December 3rd, and the team plans to wrap the entire shoot by this month-end. Fight sequences and songs are part of the shoot plan as the film is in its final leg of production. Selvaraghavan is directing this Dream Warrior Pictures production and the film has suffered from many production hiccups over the past year or so.

Composer Yuvan Shankar Raja had said in a recent interview that they had scrapped all the earlier composed tunes for the film, and were beginning afresh. Recently, the composer recorded popular singers like Sid Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal for the film, much to the delight of fans.

NGK is a political drama and Suriya fans, though frustrated with the huge delay plaguing the film, are still excited and hopeful about the film whenever it releases next year.

Suriya has meanwhile spent his time shooting for his 37th film with director KV Anand and producers Lyca. The star seems to be having two shades (roles) in the film - one being a smart commando and the other being an unkempt villager based in rural TN Mohanlal is also a part of this larger than life action entertainer.