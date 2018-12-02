image
Sunday, December 2nd 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Suriya's NGK finally enters its last leg of production?

Regional

Suriya's NGK finally enters its last leg of production?

LmkLmk   December 02 2018, 9.29 pm
back
Dream Warrior PicturesKV AnandLycaLyca ProductionsNGKSelvaraghavanShreya GhoshalSid SriramSuriyaTN MohanlalYuvan Shankar Raja
nextAR Rahman confirms return to Mollywood with Prithviraj’s Aadujeevitham
ALSO READ

Suriya grows back beard as NGK looks to reach the wrap-up stage!

Will NGK be the last Tamil release of the year?

Suriya spends time with NSG officials on the sets of his next!