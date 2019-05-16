Suriya's NGK following Thalapathy Vijay's Mersal marketing strategy?

In Com Staff May 16 2019, 10.48 pm May 16 2019, 10.48 pm

Suriya's upcoming action political drama - NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan is currently one of the most hyped films and it is scheduled to hit the screens on May 31. Right from the film's announcement, NGK has been the talk of the town because the film will see a fresh collaboration in Suriya and Selvaraghavan. This has obviously set high expectations among the fans of the duo. The hype for the film reached newer heights when the makers released the trailer of the film, a few weeks back. Now, we already know that the film is getting the maximum promotion because of the great efforts taken by the makers. Now, our sources have told us that NGK will get its own emojis on Twitter! Yes, you heard that right.

Our source revealed, “Work is on to get Suriya’s NGK an official emoji on Twitter. When one types NGK with a hashtag on Twitter, an emoji will be automatically added which will have Suriya’s face. This is what the makers have decided and an official announcement will be made soon.” This marketing technique has not been used by many South films. Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal was the first Tamil film ever to have an emoji on Twitter. Even Rajinikanth’s Kaala followed the same path and got its own emojis on the social media platform.

Coming back to NGK, the film stars Suriya, Sai Pallavi, and Rakul Preet Singh as the lead actors. This film has been bankrolled by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures and it has Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Siva Kumar Vijayan for cinematography, and Praveen KL for editing.