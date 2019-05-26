  3. Regional
Suriya NGK

Regional

Suriya's NGK satellite and digital rights sold to Vijay TV and Prime Video respectively

Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal was the first Tamil film ever to have an emoji on Twitter.

back
EntertainmentNGKregionalSelvaraghavanSuriyaTrending In South
nextEXCLUSIVE: Tamil remake of Vicky Donor starring Harish Kalyan has been titled Dharala Prabhu!

within