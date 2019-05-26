Suriya's NGK satellite and digital rights sold to Vijay TV and Prime Video respectively

In Com Staff May 26 2019, 5.30 pm May 26 2019, 5.30 pm

One cannot stress enough on the fact that Suriya's upcoming action political drama - NGK, directed by Selvaraghavan, is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The hype for the film has been unreal. People have been waiting with bated breath to see the first time collaboration of Suriya and Selvaraghavan. Touted to be a political thriller, the film is slated to hit the screens on 31st May and has passed the Censor Board with a U certificate. Suriya is playing the role of a youngster, new in the political arena. Now, the makers have informed Suriya’s fans that the satellite rights of the film have been acquired by Vijay TV and the digital rights have been bought by Amazon Prime Video!

Taking to Twitter, Dream Warrior Pictures revealed that both the satellite and the digital rights have been acquired by Vijay TV and Prime Video respectively. This means that fans who miss out on NGK in the movie halls, can soon watch it on their TV’s and laptops too! NGK stars Suriya, Sai Pallavi, and Rakul Preet Singh, as the lead actors. This film has been bankrolled by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures and it has Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Siva Kumar Vijayan for cinematography, and Praveen KL for editing.

Recently, the makers revealed the new Twitter emoji for NGK as a part of the promotional strategy. Thalapathy Vijay’s Mersal was the first Tamil film ever to have an emoji on Twitter. Since the NGK emoji released, fans have been going crazy on Twitter and for a long time the film was on the trending list. This will be Suriya’s biggest release of the year, thus fans are impatiently waiting to see the film on the big screen.