In Com Staff May 31 2019, 11.13 pm May 31 2019, 11.13 pm

Tamil cinema’s biggest bane has been the piracy website TamilRockers, who go to extreme lengths to put up each and every film that hits the screens, in the shortest time window possible. The latest film to be released by the website is the Suriya starrer NGK, which has just hit the screens on the 31st of May. A crystal-clear print of the film was leaked online within just eight hours of its release, which has become a huge problem as it has just arrived at the big screens and is trying to grab the attention of the audiences.

With the film opening to underwhelming reviews, it is quite evident that common audiences would prefer seeing it at their leisure as NGK doesn’t seem to be warranting the cost of a movie ticket.

Despite repeated measures to stop the flow of films onto the website by TFPC President Vishal and his team, TamilRockers continue to reign the piracy space in Tamil cinema with full force. In recent times, a lot of biggies such as Petta, Viswasam and Kanchana 3 have all been bitten by the bug.

Directed by Selvaraghavan, NGK is a political drama that follows a very basic, tried and tested path for its narration. The film struggles on the tightrope between playing to Suriya’s fanbase or Selvaraghavan’s style of filmmaking, both of which is not present in its truest sense. Thanks to the positive pre-release buzz, NGK will take a good opening on day one, but the following days are something that will be a point of worry for the producers.