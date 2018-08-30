image
Friday, August 31st 2018
English
Suriya’s NGK will not light up the screen this Diwali as makers unclear over release date

regional

Suriya’s NGK will not light up the screen this Diwali as makers unclear over release date

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   August 30 2018, 9.45 pm
back
EntertainmentkollywoodNGKregionalSuriya
nextNaseeruddin Shah returns to Tamil cinema after 18 years with a thriller!
ALSO READ

Anushka Sharma channels her inner black beauty!

Has Taimur been banished to Lolo's house?

Ajay Devgn and Luv Ranjan team up again, will produce Hansal Mehta's next!