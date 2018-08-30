Suriya’s NGK will not light up the screen this Diwali as makers unclear over release date

After initially calling a release date for the Diwali festive, Suriya’s NGK suffered major delays in its shooting schedule due to various reasons. At first, director Selvaraghavan fell ill and recently, the shoot was stalled in Rajahmundry after the actor was mobbed by more than a 1000 fans.

Pertaining to these reasons, fans wanted an official confirmation from Dream Warrior Pictures, the makers, on whether this film could keep up to the original date or not. In return, the production house has come out with an official statement today.

An official statement from Dream Warrior Pictures stated: "NGK is our most prestigious project. We are humbled and overwhelmed by the support extended by all Suriya sir fans and Selvaraghavan sir fans from day one. We assure you all, it is a great entertainer in the making. We are working hard to achieve the best and deliver the same to you at the earliest. This may take a little longer than expected than projected, so we will be bringing it to you post Diwali. We will soon announce the updated release plan. We sincerely thank each and every one of you for the continued love and support."

The team is currently done with close to 75% of the shoot and will be speeding up their schedules hereon to get the film ready in time for a Christmas release, at least.