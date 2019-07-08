In Com Staff July 08 2019, 5.51 pm July 08 2019, 5.51 pm

Guess who is bringing the cute factor into Suriya's upcoming movie Soorarai Pottru? Actor Arjunan Nandakumar's twin children Ilan and Iyal, who had been wowing people on social media till now, will reportedly be debuting in this biopic. Actor Arjunan had debuted as an actor with Kadhalil Sodhappuvathu Epdi and was also seen in a handful of films like Bhogan, Adhalal Kadhal Seyvir and Tik Tik Tik.

Soorarai Pottru is directed by Sudha Kongara and is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan. The Indian private aviation industry has become notorious as a black hole after having sucked dry big names like Mallya and Venkattram Reddy and the movie is sure to portray the workings of the industry. Captain Gopinath was not only an aviation pioneer but a military man too, so we will be treated to another round of Suriya as an army man.

This upcoming biographic movie is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and co-produced by Guneet Monga of Sikhya Entertainment. Aparna Balamurali is playing the female lead. The music is by GV Prakash and Niketh Bommi is behind the camera. Fast and Furious fans have an eye on this movie as the stunt choreographer of Fast 6 - Greg Powell, is also part of this movie.