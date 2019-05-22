Suriya's upcoming NGK to release with a U certificate!

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 10.09 pm May 22 2019, 10.09 pm

It cannot be said enough that Suriya’s upcoming political drama NGK, is turning out to be one of the most anticipated films of this year! When the trailer of the film was released, fans were out-of-the-world kind of happy and the hype around the film grew even stronger. This film, which is set to hit the screens on May 31, has been the talk of the town because of the first time collaboration between Suriya and Selvaraghavan. The makers are doing a great job at advertising the film and a Twitter emoji for NGK was also released. Now, the makers have informed Suriya’s fans that the film has been censored and it has gotten a U certificate from the CBFC.

Taking to Twitter, the production house for the film - Dream Warrior Pictures, announced that NGK has been given a U certificate and it will release as planned on May 31. This indeed is great news for his fans as even kids are a big fan of his. Reports state that the film was taken to the Censor Board, two days back. NGK stars Suriya, Sai Pallavi, and Rakul Preet Singh as the lead actors. This film has been bankrolled by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures and it has Yuvan Shankar Raja for music, Siva Kumar Vijayan for cinematography, and Praveen KL for editing.

The film was supposed to hit the screens last year on Diwali but it got delayed due to several reasons. Fans were a bit upset then but it looks like Suriya and the makers of the film are leaving no stone unturned to make sure it’s worth the wait! Suriya plays a person who rises from the grass-root level and becomes a powerful politician. At the film’s audio launch last month, Suriya clarified NGK isn’t just about politics.