Lmk June 12 2019, 2.03 pm June 12 2019, 2.03 pm

Sivakarthikeyan hasn’t let the failure of his most recent release Mr Local slow down his progress. He is already busy shooting for his next bunch of films with prominent directors and established producers. He is also looking forward to the release of his second production venture Nenjamundu Nermaiyundu Odu Raja this Friday; the film will open with a special 5 am early morning premiere show at the famous GK Cinemas in Chennai. Siva’s next release as a hero is said to be his film with director Pandiraj and Sun Pictures (referred as #SK16 on social media). The buzz in Kollywood trade circles is that this film will hit the screens on September 27th. This as yet untitled film has a plethora of popular support actors, with Aishwarya Rajesh and Anu Emmanuel as the female leads. The film is said to be based on brother-sister relationship and will supposedly feature Siva and Aishwarya as siblings.

After the blockbuster success of Kadai Kutty Singam, director Pandiraj is expected to repeat the magic again with this family drama. It’s the third time that he is making a film with Sivakarthikeyan, after Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga. D.Imman is scoring the music.

This Pandiraj - Siva film has been shot prominently in Karaikudi so far, and will have a rural backdrop. In a recent interview, Siva openly admitted that he doesn’t mind any similarity with Kadai Kutty Singam, as that is what is expected from this film. We hope that he bounces back with a big success.