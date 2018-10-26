Suseenthiran reveals why Yuvan didn’t do Pandianadu despite being the first choice!

Look down Suseenthiran’s filmography, and he is one director who shares a great rapport with two of Kollywood’s leading composers – Imman and Yuvan Shankar Raja. Both of the composers have delivered lots of hit tracks in the director’s films, including chartbusters such as Iragai Pole, Othakadai Machaan, Oruthi Mele and more.

When asked how he picks among the two, the director tells us, “To be honest, not everything that we want works out the way we want to it be. After his impressive work in Aadhalal Kadhal Seiveer, Yuvan was my first choice for Pandianadu. But it was Vishal who had issues with Yuvan at that time, due to a spat that had popped up during the making of Samar. Vishal told me to use any technician of my choice but exclude Yuvan, with whom he had no plan of working with again at that time. I felt that Imman would be apt as he was continuously churning out hits, so we went ahead with him. Things have to fall into place, you cannot control everything every time.”

However, Suseenthiran found a way to work with Yuvan Shankar Raja once again in Genius, the film which has just hit the screens on Friday. Starring newbie Roshan in the lead, it talks about the stress faced by students and the working class these days, carrying a strong message to the audience.