Siddarthsrinivas June 11 2019, 5.13 pm June 11 2019, 5.13 pm

After directing several films, Suseenthiran is now making his debut as an actor with an action thriller Suttu Pudikka Utharavu that is scheduled to release next week. In the film, Suseenthiran plays a small-time robber and it also features Mysskin and Vikranth in pivotal roles. At the press meet of the film that took place on Monday, Suseenthiran came out in appreciation for the stuntmen, saying that they are the only department in cinema who put their life on the line for the film’s output.

“We just don't value or give credit to the stuntmen in our industry. In Suttu Pudikka Utharavu, even the smallest of the characters had dupes. Every day, there would be at least one injury on the sets. There is a car crash scene in the film, and I had my heart in my mouth as I saw the fighters perform the stunt and come out alive. As almost 80% of the film was shot in exterior locations, there was always a problem of crowd control and commotion. The assistant directors used to run from pole to post to get things done, it was indeed a huge effort from the team,” said the director.

In the same line, actor Vikranth, too, lauded the efforts of the stuntmen who gave in their best towards the film. “We had put in only 20% of the work while the stuntmen had put in 80. Credit goes to the body doubles who performed all the risky stunts in the hot sun,” he said. Vikranth also added that he wasn’t quite sure of doing the film at first because it was a multi-starrer, but greenlit his way in after listening to just ten minutes of the narration.