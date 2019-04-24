Sutradhar director Vinay Varma arrested over allegations of sexual misconduct

In Com Staff April 24 2019, 11.43 pm April 24 2019, 11.43 pm

Popular theatre personality Vinay Varma, who runs the theatre group Sutradhar, was arrested on Tuesday by the Narayanaguda police for asking a girl to “remove her clothes or get out” during a theatre workshop. Reports state that he was remanded to judicial custody but was let out on bail later on Tuesday. Police registered cases against him under Sections 354A, 506,509 IPC. Sutradhar is a theatre and Performing Arts Institute. Reports also state that even before this, many women’s organisations have held protests demanding actions against Vinay Varma.

According to several reports, on April 15, the 21-years-old woman, who had enrolled in the acting workshop, came to the Telangana police’s SHE team and filed a complaint. In her complaint, she stated that 9 students, 7 men and 2 women, who were part of the workshop, were asked to strip naked or leave the room. “On April 15, I went to the workshop at Sutradhar Theatre in the morning. As classes were going on, Varma asked us to close the doors and windows and then asked us to remove our clothes. Everybody was shocked and could not say anything. There was only one more girl in the class and the others were boys and all of them obliged. However, I strongly resisted,” the woman told reporters after lodging the complaint.

Vinay Varma has been running this institution for the past two decades now. Earlier responding to the allegations he told a leading media, “This is part of the acting exercise where we mould them (students) and test if they're able to do it. The students who can't do it are told to stand outside the class.” He has now, according to reports, said that he will prove his point in Court that it was a misunderstanding. Stay tuned for more updates.