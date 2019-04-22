Swathi Reddy to make a comeback with Karthikeya sequel

In Com Staff April 22 2019, 1.31 pm April 22 2019, 1.31 pm

Swathi Reddy has been one of those names in the Telugu Industry who people instantly loved after seeing on-screen. The actress is known for her beautiful smile and her brilliant acting chops. She has stolen many hearts with her movies - Swamy Ra Ra, Ashta Chamma, and Karthikeya. After Swathi got married to Vikas, the happy couple settled down in Indonesia and ever since she has been away from the big screens. Now, the latest update that we have about her is that she is all set to make a comeback with the sequel of Karthikeya!

According to our sources, “Swathi, who had acted in Karthikeya, will be seen making a comeback with Karthikeya 2. The film will have two actresses as leading heroines and Nikhil will be the lead actor. The film will be directed by Chandoo Mondeti and will be produced by TG Viswaprasad under People's Media Factory banner. The project is to be launched soon.” Sources have also stated that Nikhil will be joining the sets of this project once his film Arjun Suravaram releases. Although no official confirmation has been given yet, we really hope this news is true!

Karthikeya was a mystery thriller film that released in 2014. The film was a big success and it minted a lot of money at the Box Office. Apart from having Swathi as the leading lady, the film also starred Praveen, Sathya and others in key roles. Chandoo Mondeti had helmed this film too. Now, we hear that the director has written the screenplay for the sequel. Let’s wait and watch to see how it goes!