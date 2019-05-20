Swathishta Krishnan has a film on Tirupur contract labourers and another one on football!

In Com Staff May 20 2019, 8.43 pm May 20 2019, 8.43 pm

Swathishta Krishnan is an upcoming actress who is slowly but steadily climbing up the ladder in her acting career. The young lady has signed films like Jada directed by Kumaran and also another untitled film with director Ram, a debutante director. Swathishta made her onscreen debut in Kollywood in the critically acclaimed film Savarakathi, directed by Mysskin’s brother R Adithya, which was also produced and written by the Pisaasu director. Although Swathishta played a small role in Savarakathi, it has turned out to be her access card to other films in Tamil.

The actress was recently quoted as discussing her future projects on hand. On one of the projects which are yet to be titled, Swathishta says, “I am playing the lead role in the film which is directed by Ram, a debutante who has learned the ropes of direction from Susi Ganesan. Kishore sir plays my mentor in this film. The story is set in Tirupur and I play a poor girl working in a garment factory there. The contract system at the factories there leads my character into trouble. Most of the shooting is complete but for small amounts of patchwork here and there. Dubbing is also completed. This film is not the regular run-of-the-mill types and therefore, there are no commercial compromises whatsoever.”

On her other project Jada, Swathishta says, “Kathir of Pariyerum Perumal fame is the hero in this film which is directed by Kumaran, again a newcomer. The film is produced by Poet Studios and the first look was revealed by Dhanush. Kathir plays a football player in this and I am one of the lady leads. I play a lower middle-class girl living in a housing board colony in Royapuram where the movie was shot completely.” On her other projects, the actress said that she is waiting for the results of these two films to accept a new project.