Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: Amitabh Bachchan aka Gosayi Venkanna is fierce AF!

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is all set to make his debut in Telugu cinema with the film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. On the occasion of the veteran actor’s birthday, the makers of the movie have unveiled his look from the film. They have released a motion poster of the movie featuring Big B and has given us the detail about his character.

Amitabh Bachchan will be playing the role of a character named Gosayi Venkanna. His look in the movie is surely quite different from what we have seen in other films. The actor is sporting long hair and beard. The element in the motion poster that attracts us the most is the eyes of Big B. By the way, the 102 Not Out actor doesn’t have a big role in the film. He will only be seen in a cameo in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

T 2758 - SYEERA .. !! Narasimha Reddy .. the joy and honour of working with Chiranjeevi Garu .. !! మెగాస్టార్తో పని చేయడం గౌరవం pic.twitter.com/cysNhFBAgG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 29, 2018

Earlier Big B had taken to Twitter to share a couple of pictures from the sets of the film and had stated that it was an honour for him to work with Chiranjeevi who plays the lead role in the film. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy also stars Sudeep, Nayanthara, Jagapathi Babu, Vijay Sethupathi and Tamannaah. It is Chiranjeevi’s 151film and is based on the life of freedom fighter from Rayalaseema, Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.