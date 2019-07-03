In Com Staff July 03 2019, 9.57 pm July 03 2019, 9.57 pm

It is a known fact that the beautiful Anushka Shetty has been a part of Chiranjeevi’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Earlier, we had also mentioned about the film that she plays the narrator or the Sutradhaari in it. We now have some more information on her character and her shooting schedules. Bankrolled by Ram Charan, son of Chiranjeevi, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy features his charismatic dad as the protagonist. The film also features the who’s who of the Indian film industry, including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sudeep, Tamannaah and Jagapathy Babu among others. Now, we have come to know that Anushka Shetty is playing Rani Laxmi Bai in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Sources close to the team tell us, “Anushka is essaying the role of Rani Laxmi Bai in the film who fought against the British. Through her narration, the story of Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy unfolds who is said to be the first freedom fighter of the country in the film. Anushka’s role is pivotal and she will be seen as an important segment before the interval in the film. Anushka has also completed shooting for her portions for the film”. Speaking of its remaining cast, Nayanthara will be seen as Siddhamma, while Amitabh Bachchan and Vijay Sethupathi are essaying the roles of Gosayi Venkanna and Pandi Raja respectively. Amit Trivedi is scoring music for the film, which is being directed by Surendhar Reddy.