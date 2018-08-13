Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy: It's time over cost for Chiranjeevi's magnum opus!

After a scheduled break, the shoot for Chiranjeevi's magnum opus Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has now resumed. The team has erected a huge set for this portion, where a majority of the scenes including some action blocks are being shot.

Initially, the shoot for this schedule was supposed to take place in the town of Serlingampalli, but the revenue department in the area thrashed down the same saying that adequate permission had not been taken from the authorities for the same. However, producer Ramcharan and team decided to not waste time fighting their way through the legal hassle. Instead, they went ahead and created a new set in order to save time.

Sources say that the war sequences between Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy and the Britishers would be completed in this schedule, which they claim will go on to become of the biggest highlights of the film. Hollywood stunt master Greg Powell, known for his work in Skyfall, Avengers and The Bourne Ultimatum, has been roped in to choreograph these particular scenes.

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is being directed by Surender Reddy, and it has an enormous budget of over hundred crores. Nayanthara plays the female lead in this film which also has big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep and Jagapathi Babu as a part of the cast. Big B even shared a glimpse of his look.