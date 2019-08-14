In Com Staff August 14 2019, 2.29 pm August 14 2019, 2.29 pm

Before the Marvel post-credit scenes became a thing, in the late 90s, we used to hang back in the theatres to get a glimpse of the "making montage" while the end credits rolled out. Making videos of films are popular on Youtube as well. Now, Chiranjeevi fans, who are on a sugar rush owing to the proximity of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy's release, have something to anticipate. Recently, the official Twitter handle of the Konidela Production Company released a poster stating that the making video of Sye Raa would be released on 14 August. The making video is supposed to come out by 3.45 pm on Wednesday. Within an hour of the post appearing, it was charted #2 on the Twitter India trending list, showing exactly how hyped fans are about Sye Raa.

This movie, which is getting ready for release on October 2, is based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy. The first look posters of all the characters were released to good reviews and the anticipation on the movie is sky-high. Taken as Chiranjeevi's 151st movie, Sye Raa will also feature Vijay Sethupathi, Jagapathy Babu, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, too, will be seen in a guest appearance. Chiranjeevi's son and popular actor Ram Charan, is producing this movie under their home banner of Konidela Production Company. The story is written by Sai Madhav Burra and Surender Reddy of Athanokkade fame is directing the movie. Amit Trivedi is in charge of the music and R Rathnavelu is the cinematographer of the movie.