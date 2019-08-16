In Com Staff August 16 2019, 12.17 pm August 16 2019, 12.17 pm

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy is possibly one of the biggest releases of this year. Fans have been anticipating this film ever since the stellar cast was announced. Even when the teaser released, many were impressed by Chiranjeevi’s acting prowess and the amazing visuals and VFX in the background. While the makers released a small video of the cast announcement yesterday, it was also revealed that the making video would be out today. And living up to their promises, the makers have indeed unveiled the awesome making video of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy! From the beginning of the video until the very end, one will remain stunned. That is for sure!

The video begins with giving the audience a background of what the film is based on. It is written that the background of the film is the first civil rebellion of India against the British Empire and we then enter the ‘world of Sye Raa’. From visuals of a castle being built to a weapon being mastered, the video shows many intricate details of what all has gone into making this film an epic. We are taken through a montage of the relentless work being done on the sets and how the DoP, VFX supervisor and several stunt directors managed to pull off the scenes we will see in the final output. We see many action sequences being practiced and mastered along with a lot of work, happening on the sets. As already known, this film has several foreign technicians and there definitely is a lot of ‘high-octane action’ going on, which can blow the audience’s minds off.

Watch the making video here -