Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy team off to Kerala to film the final schedule!

Megastar Chiranjeevi's 152nd movie - Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, based on the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy from Rayalaseema, has been the talk of Tollywood, right from the day it was announced. Produced by Ram Charan's Konidela Production Company and directed by Surender Reddy, this 200 crore magnum opus is a multi-starrer with a number of actors from across the country, playing a role in it. After a lot of extensive schedules of shooting, we now hear that the unit has finally embarked on the last schedule and that it is to take place in some dense jungles of Kerala.

Many reports state that this schedule will include the canning of a mega-budget climax sequence which will have a screen run-time of eight minutes. Meanwhile, sources close to the unit state that this schedule will have fight sequences between the antagonist Charandeep and Chiranjeevi. The shooting is already underway and is said to be progressing rapidly. Originally, the movie was planned to be released towards the middle of this year but it will not be meeting this deadline. However, the makers are rushing to ensure that Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy hits the screens atleast before the end of this year.

Meanwhile, reports state that Chiranjeevi will next be working with director Shankar, for his 153rd project. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of a powerful star cast with actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kichcha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Tamannaah, Jagapathi Babu and Brahmaji, among others! Amit Trivedi is composing the music, Sreekar Prasad is in charge of editing and Rathnavelu is handling the camera. The Paruchuri Brothers have penned the story while Sai Madhav Burra has written the dialogues. Stay tuned for more updates...