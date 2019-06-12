Siddarthsrinivas June 12 2019, 12.04 am June 12 2019, 12.04 am

Four years after her last Tamil outing in Kanchana 2, Taapsee Pannu returns to the industry with a very interesting thriller in Game Over. The film has been promoted as a home invasion thriller that will be a class apart from all the films that have come across in the genre right now. Game Over is the second directorial effort from Maya director Ashwin Saravanan, who also has the SJ Suryah starrer Iravaakaalam in the works. Speaking about the efforts that went into the making of the film, Taapsee said that it was not easy to play a physically challenged person.

“In real life, I have never suffered an injury till date. So, it was indeed a challenge to be tied up to a wheelchair for almost 60% of the film. On top of that, I play a traumatized person who starts hallucinating,” she said. Taapsee recalled the instance of saying yes to the film in a very short span of time, saying “When I read the script, I realized that it was something that was never seen in Indian cinema. Even in Hindi films, I didn’t find such a story. We rolled out the film as a bilingual in Tamil and Telugu. But after watching the first copy, both Reliance Entertainment and Anurag Kashyap were very impressed that Anurag came forward to present it in Hindi. I’m sure that Game Over will be a game changer in Indian cinema.”