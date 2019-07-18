In Com Staff July 18 2019, 9.23 pm July 18 2019, 9.23 pm

Just a few weeks ago, we reported how Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to foray into the horror genre again. It is already known that she is quite comfortable in this zone and be it the Devi series or Khamoshi, the actress has given stellar performances. Now, she is all set to be seen in another horror movie, titled Petromax. We had reported that the film would be directed by Rohin Venkatesan and produced by Passion Studios. Now, Taapsee Pannu has taken to Twitter and revealed the first look of the film, thus confirming that this project is indeed happening.

The title reveal is all about old lanterns, which are seen in the picture as well as in the title font. While nothing else has been revealed, we know from the post that Yogi Babu will be a pivotal part of this film! While the music will be by Ghibran, Dani Raymond is handling the cinematography and Leo John Paul is the editor for this flick. Taapsee took to Twitter to reveal the poster and also wished the whole team luck. Hopefully, we will get more details about this project soon. The title of the movie has reminded many of a famous Goundamani dialogue but here it obviously means a pressurized paraffin lamp.

Here, check out the tweet: